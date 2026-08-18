Hayden Panettiere: BF's Brother Who Found Her Dead Seen for First Time Since Discovery

Brian Hickerson's brother made the shocking discovery of an unresponsive Hayden Panettiere on Sunday ... and he was just spotted out for the first time since the tragedy ... and only TMZ has the photos.

Check out the pics ... a clearly somber Zach Hickerson is picking up food from a South Carolina pizza joint ... and he clearly has a lot on his mind.

TMZ broke the story ... Brian and Hayden were both inside an Airbnb in Greenville on Sunday afternoon when Zach entered the residence and found Hayden in a chair in the living room, suffering cardiac arrest while Brian was asleep in a separate room.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

First responders were dispatched to the residence and attempted life-saving measures ... but Hayden could not be revived and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

According to the Greenville police report ... Zach was very emotional as paramedics tried to revive Hayden ... and Brian was finally overcome with emotion when they pronounced her dead.

Dispatch audio mentioned a potential overdose, and we know Narcan was found in the room ... but Hayden's cause and manner of death have not been determined.