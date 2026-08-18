Hayden Panettiere's Final PETA Campaign Released After Death

See Her Last PETA Campaign ...

Hayden Panettiere's final animal-rights campaign has been released following her death -- the actress filmed the powerful spot just two weeks before she suffered cardiac arrest and died.

PETA unveiled the campaign Tuesday, showing the late "Heroes" star naked in a bathtub, speaking out against marine parks and dolphins and whales being held in captivity.

Hayden used the bathtub to make a strong, simple point ... imagining spending an entire lifetime confined to a space that small ... similar to marine mammals living in tanks.

The actress was a longtime animal-rights advocate and had previously spoken out against dolphin hunting and marine-animal captivity.

PETA says the campaign was one of the last acts of her life and is being released as a tribute to her advocacy.

As we reported ... Hayden died Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, at 36. A 911 call referenced a possible overdose and cardiac arrest, but authorities have not yet established an official cause of death, with toxicology results still pending.