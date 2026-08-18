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Hayden Panettiere: 'Bring It On' Star Solange Knowles Shares Heartbreaking Tribute

Solange Knowles Emotional Tribute To Hayden

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Solange Knowles is saying goodbye to her late 'Bring It On' costar with an emotional farewell to Hayden Panettiere ... remembering Hayden for courageously living her "radical truth."

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Solange says Hayden was on an endless quest for vulnerability and healing ... and she laments the way Hayden finally found the peace she deserved.

The two actresses starred in "Bring It On: All or Nothing" -- the third film in the popular cheerleading franchise.

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Solange says the two had "so many parallels" in their lives ... and she was immensely proud that they got to work together.

She also shared several pics of them goofing off on set.

Celebs React to Hayden Panettiere’s Death
Launch Gallery
Celebs React to Hayden Panettiere’s Death Launch Gallery

As we reported ... Hayden died Sunday afternoon at a housing complex in Greenville, South Carolina.

Hayden's sudden death sent shockwaves through Hollywood ... resulting in a flood of posts from celebs and fans.

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