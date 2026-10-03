Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Single For 5 Years After Kanye West Split

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was single for roughly half a decade after her split from Kanye West ... but that the decision to put her kids and herself first "felt great."

Kim opened up about her singledom in an interview with The Times and said that -- with the exception of Pete Davidson -- she's been romantically unattached since 2021 ... when she filed for divorce from Ye.

She said ... "I was really single for five years ... And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush."

She revealed that being single "didn't feel empty" to her and that she just "needed my time."

The SKIMS founder added ... "I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it. The universe works in your favor when you just allow it to.”

In the wide-ranging interview ... Kim declined to comment on her relationship with current boyfriend Lewis Hamilton altogether, saying ... "In the most respectful way, I’d probably rather not."

As for her and Lewis ... they seem to be doing well. The pair have shared photos of each other on their Instagrams this summer.