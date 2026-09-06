Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite in the Crowd for North's Concert

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were united in the crowd over the weekend, showing up separately to cheer on daughter North West at her solo concert debut.

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The former couple was spotted at North’s first-ever headlining show in Chicago Saturday night -- a sold-out performance at The Vic Theatre.

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Kim and Kanye kept their distance inside the venue ... with Kim seen watching from one balcony and Kanye posted up on the opposite side of the theater.

North reportedly thrilled the hometown crowd with her set -- even performing an unreleased track that samples Ye’s “Coldest Winter.”

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The 13-year-old has been making waves with her music and fashion projects ... and for her biggest moment yet, had both of her famous parents in the building for her big Chicago debut.