Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Victim Speaks Out on Cult-Like Environment

Another one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims is finally ready to speak out ... revealing the inner workings of the "cult" he built up.

Julia Molchanova spoke to The Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging interview ... telling the outlet she met Epstein when she was 22 and became his "assistant" -- a term she says he used to cover his sexual abuse of her.

Julia says being one of Epstein's assistants was like being in a "cult" ... noting she had to follow very specific decorum requirements.

For example ... Julia tells WSJ she was supposed to act happy and friendly to everyone all the time -- and she had to thank the disgraced financier constantly.

Julia echoed the allegations of others who say they were trapped in Epstein's web ... saying he constantly coerced her into sex acts and expected her to connect him with other women. She insists she never introduced him to anyone else.

She says she met Epstein on a trip to New York City in 2011. She's from Russia originally and spoke very little English at the time ... and she says he almost immediately directed her to his townhouse, where another young woman translated for them.

Epstein asked her what she wanted to do, Julia says ... and she expressed her interest in fashion design. She says he offered to help her enroll in classes at the world-famous Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

She says he used the promise to bring her back to NYC in 2012 ... which is when she says he first sexually abused her.

However -- despite spending years in her orbit -- Julia insists he never followed through on his promise to get her into FIT. Instead, she alleges he and his lawyer, Darren Indyke, formed a company, JSC Interiors, under her name.

Julia says he opened up accounts through this company ... and even spent $40K on furniture. She also says he arranged her marriage to another woman -- a common Epstein tactic which he allegedly did to secure faster citizenship and green cards for multiple women.

Attorneys for Indyke and Epstein's accountant, Richard Khan, denied all wrongdoing.