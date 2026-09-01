Jeffrey Epstein’s Friend & Celebrity Hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai Accused of Grooming Girls for Him

Allegedly Groomed Girls to Look 'As Young As Possible' For Epstein

Celebrity hairstylist and Jeffrey Epstein’s friend Frédéric Fekkai has been accused of grooming girls to look "as young as possible" for the billionaire and facilitate his crimes ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, 7 different alleged victims claim they were sent to Fekkai for salon services that were dictated by Epstein.

The complaint doesn't mince words, claiming "Fekkai groomed the victims to look as young as possible under Epstein's direction."

The docs continue, saying "Epstein would direct Fekkai to bleach victims blond and groomed them like dolls into Epstein's and other's liking."

The filing comes just one day after Rep. Thomas Massie read the names of several people -- including Fekkai -- who he says “should be investigated and prosecuted” in connection with their alleged Epstein dealings.

Massie says he also started getting signatures for a petition to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II.