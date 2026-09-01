Father of 14-Year-Old Girl Wanted For Murder Made Weird Music Video Before Disappearance

The father of the 14-year-old murder suspect on the run released a music video last year ... and it will certainly raise some eyebrows given the charges he's facing.

Here's the deal ... Sergio Galvez Perez released a video last year for his song "Eres Princesa Como la Rosa" -- in which he's got his hands all over what looks like a fairly young girl, who we have confirmed is not his daughter.

In the video, he appears to touch her hands and face -- including in one scene where the two are standing in what looks like a motel room.

Another clip shows Sergio pushing the actress on the swings. The girl is smiling and laughing in some scenes ... while she appears more serious in others.

While this video might not usually gain much attention, Sergio is wanted on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, incest, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment, and child endangerment ... bringing attention to the amateur vid.

His daughter -- who cops allege he is hiding -- is wanted for murder. Her mother -- Ofelia Garcia Ortega -- has already been arrested and booked for child endangerment.