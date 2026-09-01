Famous Dex Name Drops Future & Playboi Carti During Domestic Battery Arrest, Body Cam Shows

Play video content Video: Famous Dex Name-Drops Future and Playboi Carti During Domestic Battery Arrest, Body Cam Shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Famous Dex had the cop arresting him sounding more like a fan ... with the officer marveling over Dex's Las Vegas show before the two actually fist-bumped.

TMZ obtained body cam footage from Dex's August 23 domestic battery arrest, and things get surprisingly chummy when the rapper tells the officer he was supposed to perform that night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"Bro, you're performing at the Grand Arena?" the cop asks, sounding impressed.

Dex says he is, telling him Playboi Carti, Future, and others were also performing ... prompting the officer to tell him, "You guys are about to have a blast." On the date in question, it appears Playboi Carti was performing in Dublin, Ireland, and it doesn't appear Future had a show in Vegas.

The two fist bump multiple times during the exchange ... all while Dex is in the middle of being arrested over allegations he assaulted influencer Pam Rodriguez -- the two were in a romantic relationship for 3 weeks.

Elsewhere in the footage, Dex flatly denies getting physical with Pam ... telling the officer they "didn't fight or do anything" and suggesting she may be trying to finesse him because she's "money hungry."

He tells the cop he left laptops and other belongings inside their hotel room and just wants to grab his stuff and leave.

As TMZ previously reported ... police say Dex allegedly scratched and choked Pam during an August 22 incident in Las Vegas, one day after she accused him of punching her in the eye in Burbank.