Famous Dex Allegedly Gave Reality Star Ex a Black Eye, See Shocking Photos

Famous Dex allegedly beat up his reality star ex-girlfriend Pam Rodriguez before his domestic violence arrest, and now a series of photos show the injuries she claims he inflicted ... TMZ has learned.

As we first reported, the rapper was taken into custody Sunday in Las Vegas after allegedly using Pam as a punching bag. Our sources say Dex and Pam live in Vegas and dated for a few weeks before they split.

We're told Pam lost a bunch of influencer gigs after the alleged incident, which hurt her bottom line. As a result, Pam launched a GoFundMe to raise money for medical bills, legal fees, and loss of income.

On the GoFundMe page, Pam claims Dex "choked" and "punched" her and damaged her phone. The post includes several graphic images of the alleged aftermath ... including close-ups of an intensely bruised eye.

Pam also says she suffered a "black eye, a busted lip, bloody eye socket," as well as "bruising, neck pain, and other injuries that required medical attention from emergency room to eye doctors."

She tells us police took their own photos of her battered face -- while she was hospitalized -- as part of their investigation into Dex's alleged crime.

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Pam is best known as one half of the Rodriguez Twinz, with the half being her sister, Montanna. The two were featured on Druski's YouTube show, "Coulda Been Love" season 2.