Kim Zolciak Takes Son Kash Out to Dinner As Kroy Jr. Remains Locked Up

Kash Me At Dinner With My Son ...

Kim Zolciak's leaning on family in the aftermath of her son Kroy Jr.'s arrest ... taking her younger son Kash out to dinner with her and her boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, while Kroy Jr. is behind bars.

The reality star was spotted wearing a low-cut, form-fitting black dress in Palm Beach, Florida, Wednesday evening ... while both her date and her son matched her in all-black get-ups.

While Kyle took care of dressing himself, it seems Kash still needs Mom's help ... because Kim adjusted the cuffs of his shirt and appeared to straighten out his shirt collar as well.

The trio seemed to be scrambling at the last minute here ... unclear why -- though Kim didn't seem happy about it at all.

Of course, there hasn't been much for Kim to smile about in recent days ... since her son, Kroy Jr., was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Kroy Jr. remains in jail and is being held without bond.

We broke the story ... KJ was arrested after a classmate accused him of forcing her mouth on his penis and digitally penetrating her vagina in a gym changing room.

Kim vigorously defended her son ... saying he never did anything to the girl -- and claiming the alleged victim made false claims against other people in the past as well.