Brittany Fortinberry, Alleged 'Scream' Mask Gangbang Teacher, Is Officially Divorced

The Indiana teacher accused of orchestrating a so-called "Scream" mask gangbang sex scandal with underage students is officially divorced.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Brittany Fortinberry and her husband, Nicholas Fortinberry, finalized their divorce Monday -- more than a year after he first filed to end the marriage.

Per the settlement, Brittany will be awarded her clothes, shoes, and makeup. Her ex walked away with a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica and a Toyota 4Runner.

The exes sold off the home they shared and split the proceeds.

The deal says Brittany's ex will have sole legal custody of their kid, due to her being in jail. She will regain legal custody following her release from jail, assuming no other restrictions are in place.

Brittany's ex was awarded primary physical custody of the kid. Her custody could gradually increase once she's out.

Nicholas filed for divorce as the criminal investigation into Brittany was beginning to unfold, listing February 21, 2025, as their date of separation. The couple married in November 2020.

At the time, Nicholas sought temporary custody of their young child and temporary possession of the family home.

As TMZ previously reported, Brittany is accused of sexually abusing multiple junior high school students she met at two different schools. Investigators allege she supplied alcohol and magic mushrooms to some of the boys before engaging in sexual activity with them.

Authorities also allege one incident involved multiple students wearing masks inspired by the "Scream" movie franchise during an alleged group sexual encounter.