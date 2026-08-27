Kanye West Attends Lil Durk's Federal Trial In Murder-for-Hire Case

Kanye West is showing up for Lil Durk ... making a surprise appearance Thursday at the rapper's federal trial ... TMZ has learned.

Kanye West Shows Up At Lil Durk Trial To Showing Support and Love For Smurk



Via: Cousintinofunny pic.twitter.com/mciIMVb6Nq @OmarFreedurk_

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Ye is currently inside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse, where Durk's murder for hire case is playing out. We're told Kanye is seated in the second row in an all black look, including leather pants. He entered wearing black sunglasses, but took them off once he sat down.

Kanye's appearance comes just days after Machine Gun Kelly showed up at the trial Monday, sitting in an overflow room to follow the proceedings. MGK and Durk have history ... MGK played guitar during Durk’s 2023 Amazon Music Live performance.

Ye and Durk have worked together too ... Durk has features on Kanye albums "Donda," "VULTURES 1" and "VULTURES 2."

Durk has been in federal custody since his October 2024 arrest in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Federal prosecutors allege Durk sought revenge after his friend and fellow rapper King Von was fatally shot in 2020 outside an Atlanta hookah lounge. They claim members of Durk's crew later targeted rapper Quando Rondo in California in 2022 ... though Quando survived and his cousin, Lul Pab, was killed.

Durk has denied wrongdoing and remains in federal custody.

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