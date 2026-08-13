Kanye's Wife Bianca Censori May Take The Stand Over Musician's Alleged Hostile Work Environment

Bianca Censori may want to dust off one of the few outfits that covers her boobs ... because she could have to testify in open court in one of the cases filed against her husband... TMZ has learned.

The wife of Kanye West is one of 22 witnesses Ye's defense counsel has been told may be called to testify at the upcoming October trial in a hostile work environment lawsuit filed against Kanye and Yeezy over the alleged treatment of a Donda Academy security guard named Benjamin Provo.

Kanye is also listed as a potential witness ... as is his chief of staff Milo Yiannopolous and many others.

While Provo is demanding the defense produce these witnesses, there's no guarantee they'll be called to the stand.

Provo is suing Ye and Yeezy for alleged discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, labor code violations and other claims ... alleging Kanye and members of his management team "subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts."

Provo claims he was given an ultimatum to either cut his hair -- which he says he styled in dreadlocks for religious purposes -- or he would be fired.