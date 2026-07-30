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Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian Sexy Parking Lot Photos

Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian Parking Lot Babes Park it like it's hot

By TMZ Staff
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Thirsty Thursday just turned into a big ol' pileup -- we've got a brand new photo gallery of babes looking sexy in parking spaces.

From the parking garage to the lot, these stunning stars are serving looks on the spot!

Let's start with Bianca Censori -- the 31-year-old struck a pose on the pavement ... hopefully after taking care of her parking payment. 😜

Park it like it's hot ... we'll see ya on the lot!

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