Alix Earle Looks Hot, Unbothered On Summer Vacation Adventures

Alix Earle might be getting her Instagram followers hot and bothered this summer ... but she looks unbothered herself -- seeming totally relaxed as she jets around the world.

The influencer has been having a hot-girl, hot-ticket summer ... hitting locales basically reserved for the rich and famous this time of year.

For example, here's a snap of AE on the water just outside Saint-Tropez ... rocking a tight brown bikini with a flowery sarong and matching cover-up.

She also shared some fiery selfies from The Hamptons ... showing off her beach body in a tiny red two-piece set.

Among the other spots we've seen her ... Monaco, London, Montauk, Shelter Island -- and New Jersey, where she took the stage alongside her maybe beau, Benson Boone.