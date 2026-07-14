Alix Earle Looks Hot, Unbothered On Summer Vacation Adventures
Alix Earle I'M THE SEXIEST GLOBETROTTER ALIVE
Alix Earle might be getting her Instagram followers hot and bothered this summer ... but she looks unbothered herself -- seeming totally relaxed as she jets around the world.
The influencer has been having a hot-girl, hot-ticket summer ... hitting locales basically reserved for the rich and famous this time of year.
For example, here's a snap of AE on the water just outside Saint-Tropez ... rocking a tight brown bikini with a flowery sarong and matching cover-up.
She also shared some fiery selfies from The Hamptons ... showing off her beach body in a tiny red two-piece set.
Among the other spots we've seen her ... Monaco, London, Montauk, Shelter Island -- and New Jersey, where she took the stage alongside her maybe beau, Benson Boone.
Click through our gallery to relive Alix's summer so far ... and keep your eyes on her social media -- because we think this vacation's just warming up!