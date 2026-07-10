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Anastasia Karanikolaou 'Rocks' Summer Hot Shots

Anastasia Karanikolaou 'Rocks' Summer Hot Shots!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stassie Karanikolaou Hot Shots
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Bold N' Beautiful! Launch Gallery

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou is comin' in hot and couldn't have come at a better time for your mid-week snack ... we couldn't help but gust you with Anastasia Karanikolaou's recent summer hot shots, 'cuz this sexy lady ROCKS!

is comin' in hot and couldn't have come at a better time for your mid-week snack ... we couldn't help but gust you with Anastasia Karanikolaou's recent summer hot shots, 'cuz this sexy lady ROCKS!