Ariana Grande Reignites Romance With Ex Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande and her former boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, are officially back together after weeks of rumors that the two were giving it another go ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Ariana and Ricky, who first dated in 2015 for about a year, are dating ... but we're told they are taking things slow.

We've seen Ariana and Ricky hanging out in recent weeks ... including a group hang in Texas in June and a Fourth of July celebration with Ariana's family in Florida.

Ariana is currently on tour ... where she has changed certain song lyrics that were about Ricky. The new lyrics are more positive.

As TMZ first reported, Ariana and her last boyfriend, "Wicked" star Ethan Slater, broke up earlier this year.

Ariana and Ethan connected while filming "Wicked," and went public in July 2023 after Ariana separated from her then-husband Dalton Gomez. Around the same time, Ethan separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. Sources told us at the time that Ariana and Ethan did not begin dating until after both marriages had ended.