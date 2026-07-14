Ariana Grande Drops Another Hint on Tour That She's Back With Ex Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande may have rekindled her romance with her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, dropping another major hint ... this time, during her Monday night concert in NYC.

The singer was performing Thank U, Next" on stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when she switched up the lyrics to the 2018 song.

Ariana Grande changes the lyric to “thank u, next” for the third time at her ‘eternal sunshine’ tour in New York:



“Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back” pic.twitter.com/u57EFDXBzn @BuzzingPop

The original tune includes the lyrics, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.” But last night, Ariana flipped the script, singing, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back.”

A video also surfaced online, showing the sold-out crowd at Barclays singing along with the tune ... and going absolutely ballistic when they heard the change!

Meanwhile, Ariana has switched up the lyrics on “Thank U, Next” twice before while she's been on her 2026 tour.

Ricky Alvarez shakes Ariana Grande’s father’s hand after another ‘thank u, next’ lyric change:



“Wrote some songs about Ricky, I know he still got my back” pic.twitter.com/s4E11am01n @PopBase

On June 26, Ariana performed the number at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, belting out, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he’s still got my back.” And, a couple days earlier, Ariana sang on stage, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / And they still kinda slap.”