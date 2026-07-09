Ariana Grande Impersonator Paige Niemann's DM from the Pop Star is Legit

It turns out Ariana Grande's message to her viral look-alike is legit ... TMZ has confirmed its authenticity.

Sources tell TMZ the message is real ... meaning Ari DID reach out to Paige Niemann, the girl who's made a name for herself by making herself up to look like the pop star.

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As we previously reported, Paige shared the DM she got from AG in her new "Turning The Paige" docuseries.

In the message, Ariana told Paige she's "flattered," but encouraged her to embrace her own beauty, writing ... "you're very beautiful as YOURSELF. without all the make up and trying to make your face look more similar to someone else's and whatnot."

She added ... "Always do what makes you happy of course but if I didn't say that to you, I'd regret it."