'Love After Lockup' Brittany Santiago All Smiles Weeks After Marcelino Files For Divorce

"Love After Lockup" star Brittany Santiago's husband Marcelino Santiago hit her with divorce papers after 8 years together ... but she looks like she couldn't care less.

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Brittany posted photos of her celebrating July 4th with her kids … and she's all smiles while partying with family.

Marcelino filed his divorce petition on June 3, 2026, according to court docs obtained by TMZ, and he called the marriage “incompatible.”

He said his wife was not pregnant but noted they shared two children: Zila, born in 2018, and Marciano, born in 2020 ... and he listed the date of marriage as December 27, 2018.

Marcelino proposed they share joint legal and physical custody of their kids. He listed his monthly income as $4,400, but did not request monthly support.

Brittany and Marcelino met online while she was in prison. Per reports, Brittany has faced criminal charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder, battery and kidnapping.