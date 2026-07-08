Ariana Grande Impersonator Paige Niemann Shares Alleged DM from Pop Star

You Don't Need to Copy Me to Be Beautiful!!!

Ariana Grande allegedly praised her viral look-alike Paige Niemann while seemingly dropping a subtle hint about her controversial impersonations ... with Ariana telling Paige she's beautiful as she is, without trying to make her "face look more similar to someone else's."

Paige claims the pop star sent her a DM years ago, and the note was unveiled in Paige's new "Turning The Paige" docuseries.

Paige Niemann disclosed in her documentary that Ariana Grande once sent her a personal DM:



“i am flattered and i am sure you’re very sweet. but i just wanted you to know, i looked back a little ways on your page and i think someone should tell you if they haven’t today that… pic.twitter.com/GxaV1aQl34 @TheePopCore

Ariana told Paige she's "flattered" but said she's stunning on her own, explaining, "... you're very beautiful as YOURSELF. without all the make up and trying to make your face look more similar to someone else's and whatnot."

She went on to tell Paige she should "Always do what makes you happy of course but if I didn't say that to you, I'd regret it."

Paige may have taken a note from the "We Can't Be Friends" hitmaker, 'cause her six-episode docuseries is now available for purchase on Amazon Prime and it documents her desire to move on from internet fame and build a lasting career in the entertainment world ... while grappling with the constant comparisons and resulting controversy that gave her a big platform.