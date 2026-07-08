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Ariana Grande Impersonator Paige Niemann Shares Alleged DM from Pop Star

Ariana Grande Impersonator Shares Alleged DM From Pop Star ... You Don't Need to Copy Me to Be Beautiful!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Paige Niemann and Ariana Grande Getty 2
Getty Composite

Ariana Grande allegedly praised her viral look-alike Paige Niemann while seemingly dropping a subtle hint about her controversial impersonations ... with Ariana telling Paige she's beautiful as she is, without trying to make her "face look more similar to someone else's."

Paige claims the pop star sent her a DM years ago, and the note was unveiled in Paige's new "Turning The Paige" docuseries.

Ariana told Paige she's "flattered" but said she's stunning on her own, explaining, "... you're very beautiful as YOURSELF. without all the make up and trying to make your face look more similar to someone else's and whatnot."

Paige Niemann and Ariana Grande Getty 1
Getty

She went on to tell Paige she should "Always do what makes you happy of course but if I didn't say that to you, I'd regret it."

Paige may have taken a note from the "We Can't Be Friends" hitmaker, 'cause her six-episode docuseries is now available for purchase on Amazon Prime and it documents her desire to move on from internet fame and build a lasting career in the entertainment world ... while grappling with the constant comparisons and resulting controversy that gave her a big platform.

Paige Niemann Turning the Paige Apple TV Promo 1
Apple TV

We reached out to Ariana's camp ... so far no word back.

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