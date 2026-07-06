Ariana Grande Spends Fourth of July With Ex-Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend is still very much in the picture ... 'cause Ricky Alvarez joined her for a Fourth of July grocery run before the pair headed to her parents' house for the holiday.

Ariana and Ricky hit up Whole Foods in Florida Saturday, loading up on groceries before making their way to the family celebration -- nothing screams Independence Day quite like shopping with your ex.

The holiday hang came right after Ariana wrapped three sold-out "Eternal Sunshine Tour" shows in Sunrise, Florida ... so she apparently traded the stage for the supermarket aisle.

Of course, Ricky's been popping up around Ariana a lot lately. TMZ previously reported he attended her concert in Austin, Texas ... where Ari even changed the "thank u, next" lyric about him from "now I listen and laugh" to "he's still got my back."

Before that, the exes were spotted hanging out together in Texas ... though sources told TMZ there's nothing romantic brewing between them and they're simply longtime friends.

All the Ricky sightings come on the heels of Ariana's split from Ethan Slater. As we reported, Ariana and Ethan called it quits months before news of their breakup surfaced in June.