Ariana Grande Spotted Hanging Out with Ex Ricky Alvarez in Austin

Ariana Grande was spotted out with her ex Ricky Alvarez in Texas before a concert in Austin ... sending fans into a frenzy and sparking romance rumors online ... but it's not what it looks like.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Ari has friends in Austin for her birthday -- she turned 33 today -- and Ricky is one of the friends.

Após uma misteriosa mudança na letra de “thank u, next” durante a eternal sunshine tour, Ariana Grande é vista saindo com seu ex-namorado Ricky Alvarez. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HPWpuMYxAs @infoari

They were snapped at a restaurant Thursday, but our sources insist there is nothing romantic between Ariana and Ricky this time around.

Ari's in ATX for her "Eternal Sunshine" tour, and our sources say she was also seen out and about taking photos with fans.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Ricky danced backup on Ariana's "Honeymoon" tour in 2015 and they dated for a bit ... enough that he got a shoutout in "Thank U, Next" where she sings that she listens and laughs over the songs she wrote about him.

During a recent performance, Ariana tweaked the lyrics, singing instead ... "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now they still kinda slap."

As you know, Ariana's back on the market after breaking up with Ethan Slater. Sources told us at the time the split was amicable and they're still friends.