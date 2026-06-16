'Wicked' Child Actress Cesily Collette Taylor Fangirls at Ariana Grande Concert

Play video content Video: 'Wicked' Child Star Cesily Collette Taylor Attends Ariana Grande Concert

Need a timeline cleanser? We've got just the thing ... because "Wicked" star Cesily Collette Taylor was spotted at an Ariana Grande concert ... and she looked like she was having the absolute time of her life!

Check out this adorable clip ... Cesily, who plays Young Nessarose in the hit movie musical, couldn't contain her excitement as Ariana belted out "Break Free" ... waving her hands in the air and soaking up every second of the performance.

Honestly, it's enough to melt even the coldest heart. The video was shared on social media with the caption, "@arianagrande the part you made us all break free!!!! What a dream!!!!"

The sweet moment feels even more full-circle when you remember Cesily is already making her own mark in Hollywood.