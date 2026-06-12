Ariana Grande Spams White House TikTok Over Unauthorized Use Of Song In Immigration Post

Play video content Video: Ariana Grande Responds to White House

Ariana Grande is spamming the hell out of the White House's TikTok account to make her message crystal clear ... she doesn't want them using her music to promote President Trump's immigration crackdown.

And it looks like someone listened, because the song's been removed from the clip that set Ariana off in the first place.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

A new video circulating on social media shows the pissed-off pop star flooding the post's comments section by copy-and-pasting her response condemning the White House for using her music.

ICYMI, Ariana wrote ... "please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. f*** ice." And now she's reiterated that exact message multiple times under the clip.

The White House posted the compilation earlier this week, which shows videos of ICE agents arresting and cuffing people as Ariana's song "bye" played. The post claims Trump's "delivered the most secure border in history."

But now that Ariana's called out the administration for using her art without permission, the sound's been removed from the video.

As you know, Ari's been vocally anti-ICE for a while now ... having previously shared legal resources and political posts online, and even wore an "ICE OUT" pin at this year's Golden Globes.