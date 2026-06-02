Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Backs Out of Freedom 250, Rips Event as 'Circus'

Play video content Video: Fab Morvan Bails on Freedom 250, Slams Event as a 'Circus' CNN

Freedom 250 performers keep dropping like flies ... and now Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan is backing out.

Fab says he was all about performing for his country at first, but as he explained to CNN, things changed, and the event is no longer what he signed up for.

Fab says he started to get cold feet when he saw Young MC pull out ... he was worried the "Bust A Move" artist knew something he didn't.

The way Fab explains it ... Freedom 250 was originally pitched as something apolitical, which is why he agreed to it in the first place ... but he says it's since "turned into a circus."

Fab says he's NOT into politics, and as such, he won't be performing at Freedom 250.

As you know, there's been a mass exodus of performers since the lineup was announced ... Morris Day, Martina McBride, the Commodores, and Bret Michaels have all dropped out.

President Trump threw a tantrum about it on Truth Social, calling the artists "boring" and "overpriced" ... while threatening to cancel the event altogether.