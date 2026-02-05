Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Says Grammy Nomination Reattached His Angel Wings

Play video content TMZ.com

Fab Morvan, of Milli Vanilli fame, says he spent years being scapegoated by the music industry ... but his new Grammy nomination may have given his career new life in America.

We caught up with Fab in L.A. nearly 36 years after the 1990 lip-syncing scandal, which led to the Recording Academy revoking Milli Vanilli's Best New Artist prize. But on Sunday, Fab made his triumphant return to the award show as a nominee!

He told us, "My wings were clipped. I guess they reattached this weekend. The best is yet to come."

While Fab assured us he doesn't care about awards, he was still mighty proud to show off the bronze Tiffany & Co. medallion he was given after being nominated for narrating his memoir, "You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli."

Fab told us, "He's official, y'all!" referring to himself in third person. And he's not just official ... he's working!

The French-born singer told us he's been touring Europe for the past 3 decades but now he's signed with an agency in the U.S., and they have big plans.

"We're about to do many shows," he promised. "I think the next one's in Irvine with Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Peppa, Tone Loc, Young MC, and so on."