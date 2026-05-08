Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan Ex Pleads For Support, Only Has $50 And Milli Memorabilia

Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan’s estranged wife, Kim Marlowe, claims she managed his career for 25 years but was shut out after their split -- leaving her struggling to earn money ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim is asking the court to force Fab to cough up $75k to help her cover attorney and forensic accounting fees in their ongoing divorce.

In the filing, she says that she served as Fab’s manager and publicist for decades, but claims some health issues and the “slowdown in the entertainment industry” have limited her ability to work.

Kim said she’s living with a friend while she stabilizes her financial situation. She believes Fab has substantial income from musical and entertainment performances, pointing out that Fab is currently on tour and gets royalties from his book. She reports that he also earns $20k to $30k in booking fees for live events and between $10k to $20k for virtual ones.

She cites that they often lived the high life during the marriage, enjoying condos and driving expensive cars, including a Porsche and a BMW. She said they took international trips on a regular basis.

She alleges that they planned to move to Europe together. Kim said Fab moved to Europe in 2009 with the plan for her to follow soon afterward. She claims her health took a turn and she was unable to join him.

She submitted that her only assets are a 2015 Nissan Sentra with 126k miles and a few pieces of Milli Vanilli memorabilia. Kim included an income and expense declaration which shows she earns $0 per month and has only $50 in cash.