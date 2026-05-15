Bruce Springsteen Rushes Past Chris Christie at Concert, on Video

Chris Christie might be the former governor of Bruce Springsteen's home state, but Bruce is still "The Boss" ... sauntering right past the Republican politician in a wild new video.

The clip -- taken at Springsteen's Brooklyn concert Thursday -- shows Springsteen high fiving a few fans as he made his way down a walkway during the show ... before turning a corner where Christie's standing with a couple other dudes.

HAHAHA Bruce Springsteen WAS NOT HAVING IT with Chris Christie. THE SNUB! pic.twitter.com/fFj71l8Fs7 @mikeryan

CC extends his hand to Bruce ... who walks right past him. Unclear if he saw the former governor or not -- but it's certainly got many fans chuckling.

Christie recovers quickly ... jerking back his hand and clapping in time to the music.

Springsteen's outspoken politically ... regularly bashing President Donald Trump. Back in March, he referred to the Trump White House as "corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless and treasonous administration." DJT responded by calling Springsteen a "dried up prune."

Christie's no fan of the president -- turning from an ally early in Trump's political career to one of his staunchest opponents -- but perhaps Springsteen still doesn't vibe with the Christie anyway.