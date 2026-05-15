Kim Kardashian Posts $500K Bail for Ex-Death Row Inmate in Oklahoma

... Oklahoma to Retry Him for Murder

A former Oklahoma death row inmate is out of prison for the first time in almost 3 decades ... thanks to Kim Kardashian.

The billionaire posted Richard Glossip's bail this week ... according to film producer Scott Budnick, who's been advocating for his release.

Budnick went on Instagram to share photos of Glossip walking out of prison, and revealed that Kim "GRACIOUSLY paid for" his bail.

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He wrote in the caption ... "AFTER 29 YEARS INNOCENT ON OKLAHOMA’S DEATH ROW - RICHARD GLOSSIP WALKED OUT AS A FREE MAN THIS AFTERNOON!!!!"

Glossip was sitting on death row because he was convicted for his role in the 1997 Oklahoma City killing of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Prosecutors say Van Treese was beaten to death with a baseball bat, and accused Glossip of hiring someone to do it.

During his 29 years on death row, he had nine different execution dates set and was served his last meal three times.

Last year, the Supreme Court tossed his conviction because prosecutors let a key witness give what they allegedly knew was a false testimony -- a violation of Glossip's right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors are planning to re-try him for murder, but won't be seeking the death penalty this time around.

Kim isn't the only A-lister in Glossip's corner ... Susan Sarandon has also been an outspoken advocate for his innocence.