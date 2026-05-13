SKIMS Sued for Unpaid Wages, Denies Allegations

Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand is being sued by a man who claims her company didn't pay him his fair share while he worked there … and now he's trying to round up other employees in a class-action lawsuit ... but SKIMS says it's all BS.

A man named David Knight just filed a lawsuit against SKIMS ... claiming he wasn't paid his full wage when he worked for SKIMS from October 2025 to December 2025 in California.

Knight claims he and other workers weren't paid overtime despite working over 8 hours a day and 40 hours per week ... and he says they weren't given legally required meal breaks or rest periods.

What's more, Knight says SKIMS failed to pay him at least minimum wage for all hours worked ... and he says SKIMS didn't pay all wages owed upon discharge or resignation.

He says a bunch of others are in the same boat, so he wants the court to certify a whole class of similarly situated people together for the lawsuit.

To be clear ... Kim is not a defendant in the suit.