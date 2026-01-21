Kim Kardashian Praises Taylor Swift as 'Super Talented' Despite Infamous Beef

Play video content Khloe in Wonder Land

Kim Kardashian is rewriting history with Taylor Swift after years of messy drama ... handing out a major compliment to her -- but make no mistake, it’s strictly about the music!

The SKIMS founder admitted on her sister Khloé's 'Wonder Land' podcast Wednesday she’s got Taylor’s music on her playlist ... even shouting out some of her older tracks and calling the pop star "super talented" -- a surprising statement after the decade-long beef.

Unclear if Taylor’s 2024 diss track "thanK you alMee" made the cut on Kim's playlist (🫣) ... you know, the one Swifties are convinced is all about her feud with Kim ... which you'll remember was nuclear!

Rewind to 2016, Kim and Kanye secretly recorded Taylor during a call about Ye’s song "Famous" ... he later claimed Taylor signed off on the lyrics, "I made that bitch famous." Taylor said that line was never mentioned.

Kim then posted an edited clip of the convo to make it look like Taylor approved ... but when the full unedited tape leaked, it showed Taylor never gave the green light. Kim never apologized.