Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Snaps With Chicago West On Daughter's 8th Birthday

Time is flying ... Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, Chicago West, is 8 years old today ... and Kim is marking the occasion with a super sweet social media post and some cute photos of them together.

Kim shared 20 photos Thursday of her and Chicago over the years, and they've clearly done a lot together. There's even some cameos from Chicago's older siblings.

Proud mom Kim captioned the post ... "Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! 8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?! You bring so may laughs and cart wheels into our world. I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi !"

Chicago's grandmother, Kris Jenner, even celebrated in the comment section, posting multiple birthday cake emojis along with a note, "Happy birthday, my little cutie pie."