Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Snaps With Chicago West On Daughter's 8th Birthday
Kim Kardashian Happy Birthday, Chi Chi!!!
Time is flying ... Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, Chicago West, is 8 years old today ... and Kim is marking the occasion with a super sweet social media post and some cute photos of them together.
Kim shared 20 photos Thursday of her and Chicago over the years, and they've clearly done a lot together. There's even some cameos from Chicago's older siblings.
Proud mom Kim captioned the post ... "Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! 8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?! You bring so may laughs and cart wheels into our world. I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi !"
Chicago's grandmother, Kris Jenner, even celebrated in the comment section, posting multiple birthday cake emojis along with a note, "Happy birthday, my little cutie pie."
We're sure there's plenty of love to go around for the birthday girl. Happy Birthday, Chicago!