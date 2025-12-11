Kim Kardashian Says One of Her Kids Asked When She's Getting a Facelift

Play video content Hulu

It's always your own people! Kim Kardashian revealed she doesn't have to go online to face mean commenters ... she's got them right in her own house!

The reality star shared some of the wild things her kids say to her in this week's episode of "The Kardashians."

Kim joked, "Any time I need a reality check -- any time I need to be so humbled -- I just go home."

She explained ... "One kid will be like, ‘You’re so lame! I can’t believe you don’t know what this word means.' Or just like, ‘Uh, when are you gonna get a facelift like Lovey?’ My kids will say crazy things, and I’m just like... 'Huh...'”

"Lovey" is, of course, matriarch Kris Jenner, who reportedly had the cosmetic procedure done earlier this year. She first turned heads with her new, more youthful appearance in May at Lauren Sanchez Bezos' star-studded bachelorette party.

As you know ... Kim is mother to daughters Chicago, 7, and North, 12, as well as sons Psalm, 6, and Saint, 10.

While the kids seem to be critical of their mom, one thing they may be impressed by is her new "Fortnite" playable character, dropping Dec. 13.

She joins a long list of celebs who've been featured in the "Fortnite" universe ... including Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande.