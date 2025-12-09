Howard Stern Responds to Kim Kardashian's Claims He Mocked Her Paris Robbery

On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian accused Howard Stern of mocking her Paris heist attack as a made-up joke ... but Howard denies her claims, and he's clapping back with receipts.

According to clips Howard dug up from when the horrific event first made headlines in 2016, what he actually said was, "If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up -- or whatever they did -- I mean, that is frightening. If it is a farce, then really they should go to jail for that."

In the clip, Howard's co-host Robin Quivers interjects, "I don't think it is," and Howard agrees, "I don't either."

The joke he did make was, "The one time the Kardashians don't have a camera, something interesting happens."

After playing the comments, Howard characterized them as "a fair assessment." Howard argued he and Robin simply reported on what people were saying, and presented their own belief the robbery was real.

But Howard admitted he's no angel ... "I have said so many awful things in my career, you don't need to make up stuff."