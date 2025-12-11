Kim Kardashian Set to Make Her 'Fortnite' Debut

Kim Kardashian is hitting “start” on her gaming era ... becoming a playable character in the wildly popular video game, "Fortnite."

Kim’s "Fortnite" skin -- which lets players change their in-game appearance -- will drop on December 13.

Epic Games -- the studio behind "Fortnite" -- released a surprise trailer featuring KK herself … hyping her as a mom, entrepreneur, fashion icon, and TV star who’s now ready take on "Fortnite," and she seems totally unfazed.

Here’s the catch ... her outfit in the game -- a full bodysuit with matching gloves -- is actually a collab with her clothing brand, SKIMS, and players will have more than 25 variations to choose from. Another outfit shows her sporting a crop top and fur coat.

Kim took to IG to preview gameplay featuring her avatar ... and from the looks of it, players will even be able to recreate a move similar to her iconic 2014 Paper Magazine “Break the Internet” cover.

Kim's no stranger to gaming ... having her own hit mobile game "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" which ran for a decade.

She’s also joining an exclusive club of A-listers who’ve been featured in the "Fortnite" universe ... including Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande.