The Game Comes Clean and Apologizes to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

The Game faced the music and sour notes regarding his sexual tryst raps about Kim Kardashian in the past and apologized ... with some coaxing from Shannon Sharpe!!!

The West Coast rap aficionado had nowhere to run on "Club Shay Shay" when Shannon asked why he chose to rap, "I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n***a. I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n***a", back in 2019, when Kim and the artist -- then known as Kanye West -- were still married!!!

Game didn't have much of an excuse ... admitting that he woke up and chose violence that day, and explained how he had history with Kim K before he even met Ye.

The beef was short-lived ... Ye asked Game never to speak on his wife again, and Game agreed out of respect.

