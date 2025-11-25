Sukihana Pleads for Saweetie to 'Admit She's a Hoe' So Fans Leave Her Alone

Play video content Respectfully With Justin Laboy

Sukihana is urging Saweetie to come out of the closet ... and admit to being an elegant lady of the night so she can get more respect in the rap game!!!

The outspoken "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star recently appeared on Justin Laboy's "Respectfully" podcast, where her brain sparked up on Saweetie after he asked Suki if she has a price tag -- on her poohnanny.

Sukihana admitted she no longer sells sex now that she's out of the hood ... but clarified she firmly believes that women who ask for money on the dresser and those who sleep with rich men after being bathed in the life of luxury -- are all birds of the same feather!!!

Saweetie recently put the clamps on a former assistant who accused her of being a prostitute amid her romance with soccer star Jadon Sancho.

On the contrary, Suki says being completely honest is how she was able to rise up in the ranks everywhere!!!

