Sukihana In Wheelchair After Getting 'F****d So Hard' She 'Can't Walk'

Reality Star Says She Can't Walk After Wild Night

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Sukihana -- AKA "Suki with the Good Coochie" -- apparently got some good d*** last night ... that's what she told us when we caught her at LAX in a wheelchair.

In the middle of a pretty wholesome conversation about her recent birthday, our photog just casually acknowledged the wheelchair Suki was sitting in.

Without hesitation, she blurted out, "I got f****d so hard last night. I'm not gonna lie, I got some good birthday d***, so I can't walk or nothing."

Wow ... but you know what? The statement is pretty on brand, actually.

Suki's first mixtape was titled "Wolf Pussy" and debuted after her cameo in the music video for Cardi B's single "WAP".

But prior to her apparently epic railing, she spent her special day honoring her grandmother -- a former martial artist. She told us she took time out to admire swords and nunchucks she had requested as gifts, because they made her feel closer to her grandmother.

"I was happy about that," she said.