Sukihana Claims Ray J's Paying $75K/Mo. for Her Premium Amid NYFW Arrivals

LaQuan Smith's NYFW show for his upcoming 2026 spring collection was the place for the fashion kings and queens of the Hip Hop community to strut their stuff -- and talk their ish!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Sukihana as she arrived for the "Tomb Raider"-themed gala, where she doubled down on her claims she's able to squeeze $75K-a-month out of Ray J ... all because she has that good loving!!!

Suki tells us broke -- and/or -- incapable chicks can't relate, but she stays getting cashed for her cooter!!!

We also got up with Pardison Fontaine, who says it's on and popping for Cardi's upcoming album, "Am I The Drama?" -- which he helped construct with his pen.

Pardi has writing credits on Cardi's latest single, "Imaginary Playerz" and chalks the hate the song has gotten so far to people not understanding a groundbreaking track when they hear one. He didn't have much to say about Offset's proposed support, though.

We also caught Busta Rhymes, Latto, Lil Kim and more pushing through the flashing lights to get inside the venue.