Sexyy Red and Sukihana Set Thirst Trap for Joe Biden in 'Hood Rats' Video

Tell Biden We're Here to Service Him!!!

Sexyy Red and Sukihana are twerking in the face of their critics in the aftermath of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary -- dropping their salacious new "Hood Rats" video with support from Summer Walker, Saucy Santana and more!!!

Directed by Des Gray, both Sexyy and Suki put their "acting" chops on display throughout the mini-film ... infiltrating a very suburban country club before launching into a barrage of booty-hole-licking lyrics.

The pair was also apparently feeling patriotic while writing the song ... Suki makes a play for President Biden with the line, "I swallow n**, I really feel like an elephant/Tell Joe Biden I wanna suck on the President!!!"

We're guessing the First Lady won't be streaming 'Hood.' Historically, Commanders-in-chief and oral sex is a touchy subject!

Rapper Webbie and YouTuber Funny Marco add comedic cameos to the vid but the real payoff for fans comes courtesy of Summer and Saucy's rump-shaking inclusion ... which set the internet ablaze a couple of weeks ago thanks to the parking lot party they had.

