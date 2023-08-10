Sexxy Red Says ‘Raw Dog Queen’ Comment Was Just a Joke

Sexyy Red has earned clout in hip hop saying whatever comes to her dirty mind … even if it’s not exactly the truth.

The "Pound Town" rapper had to call cap on her own self after her Lil Yachty interview comment about never using condoms went viral on Thursday -- and many fans started calling her out for sexual irresponsibility.

Sexyy Redd referred to herself as the "raw dog queen" while retelling a past encounter where her ex-boyfriend accused her of sleeping around and leaving used condoms as evidence --only to walk back those comments on Instagram as fan outrage grew.

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke on being a victim of revenge porn, but things have since done a 180° for the St. Louis rapper, much like her anti-condom comments.

Her Nicki Minaj-featured hit remix "Pound Town 2" was recently certified Gold by the RIAA and her breakout album "Hood Hottest Princess" continues to twerk on the charts as well.