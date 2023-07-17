Fabolous Criticizes Current State of Female Hip Hop

Fabolous thinks there's only one kind of female hip hop winning these days, and he's voicing his concern for the community ... despite recently helping City Girls promote the very same sound he's speaking out against!!!

On Sunday evening, Fab posted an IG story praising women for having complex stories to share, but criticized the output he's been hearing in the music.

It's not exactly a secret that female rappers are running hip hop in 2023 -- Ice Spice is currently tied with Morgan Wallen for most Billboard hits this year, and she's just a rookie -- but Fab hints only women who rap sexual lyrics are getting pushed to the forefront.

He might have a point ... Sexyy Red's "Pound Town" single sparked a huge debate last week on whether it was appropriate for her to perform the raunchy track for high school students, but fans are quick to point out Fab's opinion makes him a walking contradiction, thanks to his recent collab.

Back in May, Fab and City Girls were featured on Diddy's "Act Bad" single ... which highlights Loso rapping about buying girls' BBLs and proudly dealing with gold diggers, which understandably upset many female fans.