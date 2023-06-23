Doja Cat Announces Tour with Ice Spice and Doechii as Opening Acts

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Doja Cat Takin' My Raps On the Road ... Ice Spice, Doechii Ridin' Shotgun!!!

6/23/2023 9:10 AM PT
Doja Cat is ready to paint multiple cities red on her Scarlet Tour which she officially announced on Friday.

The 24-date tour is produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Halloween 2023 and marks Doja's first-ever North American arena tour!!!

In the spirit of her blockbuster album, "Planet Her," the tour features red-hot female rappers Ice Spice and Doechii.

Ice's placement on the Scarlet Tour is just another example of her booming popularity.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... the "Princess Diana" rapper had to turn down this year's XXL Freshman cover when her performance bookings piled up!!!

Doechii was a Freshman in 2022, and the TDE signee just topped Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay list with her new track, "What It Is (Block Boy)."

Doja hasn't announced her new album title ... just pretend to be surprised if happens to be "Scarlet." She's also promised to rap a whole lot more, and her lead single, "Attention," speaks to that.

