Doja Cat Packs on PDA With J.Cyrus on Yacht in Mexico

Doja Cat looks like she's the woman in J.Cyrus' life ... because they're down in Mexico together, making out on a yacht.

The "Woman" singer slipped into a super skimpy orange bikini Thursday in Los Cabos and packed on the PDA during a day on the water.

Doja showed off her curves and her pearly whites ... busting out a huge smile on the boat, where she stayed cool with an ice cold beverage ... which is super important on a hot Cabo day.

She soaked up the sun, and sucked face with J.Cyrus, who dabbles in comedy, music and acting.

When they weren't kissing or laying out on the yacht, Doja Cat and J.Cyrus were tooling around together on a jet ski ... he was at the controls, and she was holding on tight.

Check out the gallery ... Doja Cat is showing us why Cabo is a favorite destination for celebs looking to have a little fun in the sun.