RoccStar Campaigns for 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Over 'Miami'

Play video content TMZ.com

Platinum producer RoccStar thinks VH1 is due for some changes in its 'Love & Hip Hop' schedule ... mainly putting him and Hollywood back on primetime and giving the Miami series the boot!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with RoccStar in L.A. as the last of 2024 wound down, and we got an explanation on why 'L&HH' has been missing from the Thirty Mile Zone since 2019 ... RoccStar says the network didn't want to pay anyone!!!

Omarion, Soulja Boy, Jason Lee, and of course, Ray J & Princess Love were among his 'L&HH' counterparts -- but RoccStar remembers himself being a ratings draw.

Speaking of Ray and Ms. Love, we also got Rocc's take on their viral TMI spree involving Sukihana from earlier this week.

Play video content TMZ.com

Rocc tells us true love can make you crash out, and he even owned up to his own mistakes ... but thinks the controversial pair just have funny ways of showing their affection for one another.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While it'll take a serious bag to get Rocc waving the 'L&HH' flag again, his focus is all eyes on the tech world next year.