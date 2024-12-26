Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G, Don Q Not Mad at Jadakiss' Drill Diss

Play video content TMZ.com

Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G are living proof that drill music can sustain a rap career -- even if the legendary counterpart Jadakiss doesn't agree!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Winners Circle twins at The Million Dollar Giveback: Hip Hop Holiday in NYC and they thought Jada's commentary on drill -- BK, sexy, fires -- was funny but they understand where he's coming from!!!

Jadakiss is not rocking with any of the Drill waves😂 pic.twitter.com/rAMqWxHya0 — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) October 23, 2024 @thewavecheckk

ICYMI, Jada threw the entire drill movement under the bus in an interview as his son Jaewon laughed on.

Sleepy tells us he's a drill rapper tried and true, and Sheff says he appreciates the opinions but isn't stopping his sound wave anytime soon.

Both their new solo albums are currently soaking up streams, and they reveal they're working on a joint album next.

Sleepy and Sheff have already hung up several plaques together as collaborators ... so the finished product should be bomb.

Play video content TMZ.com

Don Q was also at the giveback and he also saw the merit in Jada's opinion ... diff'rent strokes for diff'rent folks when you're born in a different era!!!

We also asked him about his Bronx OG Fat Joe's recent hot take that 2024 is the worst rap year ever.