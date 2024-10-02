Bay Swag Defends Ice Spice's 'Fart' After Jaylen Brown Diss

Play video content TMZ.com

Jaylen Brown stirred up a stink online with Ice Spice's Munchkins fanbase when he declared her "Think U The S**t (Fart)" song was the worst flood of diarrhea hip hop music ever experienced ... a comment on par for the opinions and buttholes equation, claims "Fisherrr" rapper Bay Swag!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Bay Swag in NYC earlier this week ... he, Ice Spice and Cash Cobain helped spread the sexy drill movement with the "Fisherrr (Remix)" earlier this year, which marches to the same drum as Ice's "Fart."

Of course, that means nothing to the 2024 NBA Finals MVP ... JB says Ice's pooting was the first song that came to mind ... and Bay Swag tells us JB has a right to feel that way, even if he doesn't agree.

Bay Swag says "Fart" actually classifies as "Queen Drill," meaning Ice can do as she pleases ... but JB's opinion didn't exactly get pulled from his ass.

If you remember, Candace Owens labeled it the doom of American Society, but the bad attention has been good for Ice's career.