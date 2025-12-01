Papoose Releases 'Bars On Wheels' Short Film to Highlight Hip Hop's Trash
Papoose & Sean2 Miles Hip Hop's On Life Support ... We're Judge, Jury, Cop & Undertaker!!!
Papoose wants ALL THE SMOKE with the hip hop music he considers trash and poisoning the culture -- and flipped a full 11-minute mini movie to prove his point!!!
The veteran MC collaborated with producer Sean2 Miles, and for their 5-song EP, "Bars On Wheels: A Journey To Save Hip Hop," and spliced together all the music videos for a full cinematic blowout.
Directed by Daniel Curtis Lee, and presented by Wynn Records -- where Pap serves as its Head of Hip Hop -- Pap morphs from rap pusher, to Hip Hop cop, to ambulance spot rusher, to rap ambusher ... all the way down to the Undertaker lowering the casket 6-feet deep.
Pap touches on plenty of destructive topics ... especially on the track "Fentanyl," where he shouts out Prince, Mac Miller, Coolio, Michael K. Williams, and Gangsta Boo -- whose autopsy TMZ Hip Hop confirmed was a drug OD shortly after her death *cough cough Papoose* -- as victims of society's deadly pills.
Papoose isn't the only one lamenting on the state of hip hop these days ... The Game also recently labeled today's rap music as complete TRASH!!!