Papoose Releases 'Bars On Wheels' Short Film to Highlight Hip Hop's Trash

Papoose wants ALL THE SMOKE with the hip hop music he considers trash and poisoning the culture -- and flipped a full 11-minute mini movie to prove his point!!!

The veteran MC collaborated with producer Sean2 Miles, and for their 5-song EP, "Bars On Wheels: A Journey To Save Hip Hop," and spliced together all the music videos for a full cinematic blowout.

Directed by Daniel Curtis Lee, and presented by Wynn Records -- where Pap serves as its Head of Hip Hop -- Pap morphs from rap pusher, to Hip Hop cop, to ambulance spot rusher, to rap ambusher ... all the way down to the Undertaker lowering the casket 6-feet deep.